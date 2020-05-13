Robert Keith Stubblefield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Keith Stubblefield, Sr., age 62 of Hayes, passed away in his home on Friday May 8, 2020. Son of the late Robert Lee and Mildred Robins Stubblefield and preceded in death by sisters Gloria Stubblefield and Peggy Jenkins. Robert was an extremely talented individual and was the owner of Stubblefield's Well Drilling Company. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shelly, two sons, Robert "Keith" Stubblefield, Jr. (Stacy), Josh Stubblefield (Helen), Sister Rebecca Hibbard, three grandchildren, Ashtyn, Logan, Kenna; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be greatly missed. Anyone who knew him would laugh, as his final words were, "Shelly… I need $1000 right now!" Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held later this year.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the love and care he received from Riverside Cancer Institute of Gloucester. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
Many will miss you Blue G rest in peace . Prayers to Shelly and family. God bless
Brenda Goens
May 13, 2020
Stubbs, a great guy and friend. So sorry to see you go,you will be missed ! Our condolences to Shelly and the family.
Joe Shannon
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved