Robert Keith Stubblefield, Sr., age 62 of Hayes, passed away in his home on Friday May 8, 2020. Son of the late Robert Lee and Mildred Robins Stubblefield and preceded in death by sisters Gloria Stubblefield and Peggy Jenkins. Robert was an extremely talented individual and was the owner of Stubblefield's Well Drilling Company. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shelly, two sons, Robert "Keith" Stubblefield, Jr. (Stacy), Josh Stubblefield (Helen), Sister Rebecca Hibbard, three grandchildren, Ashtyn, Logan, Kenna; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be greatly missed. Anyone who knew him would laugh, as his final words were, "Shelly… I need $1000 right now!" Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held later this year.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the love and care he received from Riverside Cancer Institute of Gloucester. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store