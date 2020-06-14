We are saddened to announce the passing of Robert L. Chenault, Sr. on June 2, 2020. Bob was born October 3, 1929 in Clifton Forge, Virginia. He worked as a railroad engineer for CSX for 47 years, and was a member of First Baptist Church, Newport News.



He was preceded in death by his first wife Marie Montgomery Chenault. Bob is survived by his wife, Sarah of Newport News; his 3 children, Robert Chenault, Jr.(Elizabeth) of Clifton Forge, Diane Murray (Alan) of Montpelier, VA, Debra Sue Chenault of Santa Fe, New Mexico; 2 grandchildren, Heather Chenault and Henry Murray; and one step-son, Jeff Clarke (Kathee) of Virginia Beach.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store