Robert L. Chenault Sr.
1929 - 2020
We are saddened to announce the passing of Robert L. Chenault, Sr. on June 2, 2020. Bob was born October 3, 1929 in Clifton Forge, Virginia. He worked as a railroad engineer for CSX for 47 years, and was a member of First Baptist Church, Newport News.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Marie Montgomery Chenault. Bob is survived by his wife, Sarah of Newport News; his 3 children, Robert Chenault, Jr.(Elizabeth) of Clifton Forge, Diane Murray (Alan) of Montpelier, VA, Debra Sue Chenault of Santa Fe, New Mexico; 2 grandchildren, Heather Chenault and Henry Murray; and one step-son, Jeff Clarke (Kathee) of Virginia Beach.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
