Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:15 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT L. O'BRIEN Obituary
Robert Leonard O'Brien, 86, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on December 16, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Hospital. Robert "Bob" O'Brien proudly served in the United States Navy and served in the United States Army from which he retired. Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country for over twenty years with great pride and honor. Bob was a long-time member of The American Legion Post 368 were he cherished the fellowship and many close friendships that developed there.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet W. O'Brien.

Visitation will take place at Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. The interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park with Rev. Cliff Manuel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Riders Post 368 for designation to The American Legion Scholarship Fund, 368 American Legion Drive, Newport News, VA 23608. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -