Robert Leonard O'Brien, 86, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on December 16, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Hospital. Robert "Bob" O'Brien proudly served in the United States Navy and served in the United States Army from which he retired. Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country for over twenty years with great pride and honor. Bob was a long-time member of The American Legion Post 368 were he cherished the fellowship and many close friendships that developed there.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet W. O'Brien.
Visitation will take place at Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. The interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park with Rev. Cliff Manuel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Riders Post 368 for designation to The American Legion Scholarship Fund, 368 American Legion Drive, Newport News, VA 23608. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019