Robert Lee White, 81, of Golden Hill Road, Elberon, Virginia received his Crown of Life from our God on April 17, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and faithful friend.
Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc. A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Christian Homes Cemetery, Isle of Wight, VA. The family will receive friends from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Crocker Funeral Home, Suffolk, VA on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020