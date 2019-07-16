Services Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757) 595-4424 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 12716 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Freeman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Lee Freeman

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Robert Lee Freeman, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of seventy years, Dorothy Grace Crossman Freeman; his loving parents, Herbert Lendo Freeman and Emma J. Park Freeman; and his brother, Herbert L. Freeman, Jr. He leaves behind his son, Robert Lee (Bobby) Freeman, Jr. and his wife, Vicki Siokis Freeman; his daughter, Susan Freeman Bryant and her husband, Randolph Parker Bryant; three grandchildren, Bentley Freeman Bryant Kaufman and her husband, Michael, Parker Joseph Bryant, and Robert Christopher Soterius Freeman; his great-granddaughter, Kennedy Freeman Kaufman; and his two sisters, Ada Mae Freeman Tew and Betty A. Freeman Kelly.



A longtime Newport News resident, Mr. Freeman was raised in Hampton and also previously resided in Ware Neck, Virginia. After graduating from Hampton High School in 1943, Mr. Freeman enlisted in the United States Navy serving in the Pacific Theater through the completion of World War II. Upon returning from his service, he enrolled and graduated from the College of William and Mary and was later credentialed as a Certified Public Accountant. He was known both locally and nationally for his contributions to the accounting profession, and throughout his career he was highly sought after for his expertise in corporate tax law and regulations. In 1957, he became the partner in charge of the firm Daniels, Turnbull & Freeman and oversaw the expansion of the firm into several satellite offices. Mr. Freeman later conducted the merger of his firm with Coopers & Lybrand, LLC, and became the managing partner of the combined firms with offices in Newport News, Norfolk, Hampton, and Gloucester. Mr. Freeman was also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a past president of the Peninsula Chapter of Certified Public Accountants and, in 1983, was bestowed the Outstanding Member Award from the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.



After his formal retirement from the practice of accounting in 1985, Mr. Freeman devoted the remainder of his career to his numerous business investments and remained vitally active within the business and volunteer communities throughout the eastern Virginia region. As a land developer, he was responsible for the development of many properties throughout the peninsula including Hunter's Glenn, Park Place, Silver Isles, Tabb Terrace, Roberts Acres, Boxley Hills, and Yorkshire Downs. His civic and professional endeavors were numerous, and among the most noteworthy of his past and recent accomplishments are: Virginia Health Services, Inc. - Director and Officer; Central Fidelity Bank - Director of Executive Committee and Chairman of the Advisory Board; Advex Corporation - Director and Chairman of the Board; Virginia Baptist Homes, Inc. - Board of Trustees; Virginia Port Authority- Commissioner; Virginia International Terminals - Director and Vice-Chairman; Certified Public Accountants Political Action Committee of Virginia - Trustee; Virginia Peninsula Economic Development Council - Director; Mariners Museum - Trustee and Chairman of the Board; Virginia Living Museum - Founding Director; North Riverside Baptist Church - Deacon and Trustee; Peninsula Memorial Park- Director; Town Point Club - Director; Newport News Parking Authority - Commissioner and Chairman of the Board; Newport News Now Committee Member; Finance Study Committee for the City of Newport News - Chairman; Coliseum Central Business Improvement District - Director and Treasurer; Peninsula Boy Scouts Council- Director; Ware Academy - Director; James River Country Club- Director and Finance Chair; Commonwealth Club (Richmond)- Member ; Town Point Club of Norfolk - Founding Director; Peninsula United Fund Drive (1970) - Chairman; Capital Fund Drive of the Newport News Baptist Home- Chairman; Peninsula Baptist Association - Member; Baptist General Association of Virginia - Member; Hampton Roads Academy - Board of Directors and Chairman; Peninsula Chamber of Commerce - Director; Endowment Association of the College of William and Mary - Trustee; College of William and Mary Athletic Educational Foundation - Director; and the College of William and Mary School of Business Administration Sponsors, Inc. - Director.



Throughout his life, Mr. Freeman maintained a philosophy of giving back to his community through his efforts and his philanthropy. He established the Robert L. Freeman Endowed Scholarship in Accounting at Virginia Tech. In 1970, he spearheaded what was then an ambitious fundraising plan as the Chairman of the Peninsula United Fund and was successful in exceeding that record-setting goal well before their 1971 deadline. He was always a great believer in education, and likewise believed that the mark of a great community was signified by the greatness of its local college or university. In 1998, the Freeman family committed to what was then the largest private gift to Christopher Newport University and is honored that the CNU sports and convocation center bares the family name. For his numerous accomplishments, the CNU Board of Visitors bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree upon Mr. Freeman in 2013.



Bob Freeman touched the lives of many through his faith in God, his abundance of knowledge, his relentless optimism, and his generosity of spirit. His family draws comfort in the knowledge that the greatest source of pride and joy in his life was his love for his family, and the enduring love that his family returned to him. The family wishes to thank Eric Heard, Josie Aromin, the staff of The Newport, and assorted other caregivers for their loving care and support during his final few months.



A celebration of his life will be conducted at First Baptist Church, 12716 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, on Monday July 22nd at 11:00 a.m.. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of donations to First Baptist Church or the Dorothy C. Freeman Endowed Scholarship in the Fine and Visual Arts, made payable to the Christopher Newport University Education Foundation and mailed to: CNUEF, One Avenue of the Arts, Newport News, VA, 23606. A private interment is being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press from July 16 to July 18, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries