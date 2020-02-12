Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Robert Lee Ham II

Robert Lee Ham II Obituary
Robert Lee Ham II, 22, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born August 19, 1997 to Robert and Venus Ham, he was a beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend to many. Always remembered for his hilarious personality, devoted and fierce loyalty to his loved ones, and being well respected; many have described him as being "the realest person" they've ever known.

He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Judy Hamrick-Ham, Bobby Ham, and Gary and Paulette Skalicky; brothers and sisters Anthony (Chip) Edwards, David Edwards and wife Danielle, William (Thumper) Edwards, Kristen Hodge and husband Zachary, and Ashley Ham.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Avenue, downtown Hampton. www.rhaydensmith.com.

May God rest his soul.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020
