The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
804-435-1077
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Kilmarnock United Methodist Church
Robert Lee "Bob" Johnson

Robert Lee "Bob" Johnson Obituary
Robert Lee "Bob" Johnson ended his journey peacefully at home with family on Sunday morning November 24. He is survived by his wife, Janet Marie (Brown) Johnson; sons, Edward Rodney (Katie), Robert Quinn (Alexis); seven grandchildren as well as sister, Karen Finley.

Bob was a native of Wisconsin, moving to Virginia with family in 1965. After Elon College graduation he served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years. His career included mediation with federal government as well as private industry. Upon retirement on the Northern Neck of Virginia, he volunteered as Court Appointed Special Advocate, a voice for minors in the legal system.

Bob was an avid golfer at Indian Creek Country Club, again giving freely of his time as planner of events but perhaps more importantly as friend to many.

In 2010 he joined Kilmarnock United Methodist Church where on Saturday, December 7 at noon a service will be held to honor a devoted husband and father. The family would welcome any expressions of condolences; please make personal choices of flowers or contributions to .
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 27, 2019
