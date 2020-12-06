Master Sergeant Robert Leon Coyner, Jr, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. "Bob" proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for 30 years including 2 tours in Vietnam, Korea and several European tours. After retiring from the U.S. Army Bob, went to serve 5 more years at Ft. Eustis, VA and another 10 years at Flight International, Newport News, VA.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Hodges, who passed February 25, 2020. Bob is survived by his 3 children, Catherine A. Sershan, Robert Leon Coyner, III and Emily Jo Coyner; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store