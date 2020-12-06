1/1
ROBERT LEON COYNER Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Master Sergeant Robert Leon Coyner, Jr, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. "Bob" proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for 30 years including 2 tours in Vietnam, Korea and several European tours. After retiring from the U.S. Army Bob, went to serve 5 more years at Ft. Eustis, VA and another 10 years at Flight International, Newport News, VA.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Hodges, who passed February 25, 2020. Bob is survived by his 3 children, Catherine A. Sershan, Robert Leon Coyner, III and Emily Jo Coyner; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved