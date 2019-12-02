|
Robert (Bob) Lewis Rumpf departed this life on November 29, 2019, for a life in Christian eternity. He was a resident of Patriots Colony Retirement Community, Williamsburg, Virginia. Bob was born on December 26, 1934 of Baltimore parents Robert Lamar Rumpf and Anna Lee Gilliam Myers. He majored in undergrad business at American University and earned his MBA from Michigan State University. Bob was a career supply corps naval officer
He married the love of his life, Joyce Louise 60 years ago. Bob's interests including fishing, avid reading, wood carving, and volunteer work. He was a man of strong faith and was most recently a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church where he renewed his Stephen's Ministry certification. Bob was a lifelong learner, often attending classes and seminars to learn more about the world and people around him, particularly local history and the Civil War.
Bob is preceded in death by wife Joyce Rumpf and parents Robert Rumpf and Anna Lee Myers. He is survived by son Michael; daughter Sharon and her husband Al Bellamy; daughter Allison and her husband Donald Fetch; brother Steven Rumpf married to Pamela Rumpf with two nieces and a nephew; and brother Richard married to Shirley Rumpf with three nephews; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 3 at 1:30 pm at Patriots Colony Retirement facility, 6000 Patriots Colony Drive. Donations may be made in his honor to: King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4897 Longhill Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188; or the Parkinsons Disease organization by calling 800-223-2732 or visiting www.apdaparkinson.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2019