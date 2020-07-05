1/1
Robert Lewis Walton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lewis Walton, 82, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A lifelong Hampton resident, Robert, who was known as both Bobby or Scotty, was the son of the late Gilbert Scott Walton and Nannie Black Walton. A 1956 graduate of Hampton High School, he was a lifelong "Hampton Crabber". He had been the owner of Mrs. Walton's Sandwich Co and following his retirement in 2003 he became an avid golfer and worked at the Woodlands Golf Course.

Bobby was competitive in all sports having played baseball at the American Legion Post 31 where he held the MVP batting title in 1955; played basketball; fast pitch softball in Fox Hill in the late 60's and early 70's; was a champion duck pin bowler; water skier and loved boating. He loved the Chickahominy River and the "Haven" where his family was one of the original weekend houses.

The family would like to thank Sonny Dishman for his daily calls and friendship through the years. They also appreciate the care provided by Sentara Hospice.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Reed Walton and Gilbert Walton, his sisters, Marie Henderson, Margaret E. McCord, and Mildred F. Bowers; survivors include his wife, Doris B. Walton; two daughters, Debbie Walton (Karen Joyner) and Sharon Midgette (Mark); two grandchildren, Peyton and Madison Midgette; one sister, Arline Silverthorn (Bobby); and many nieces and nephews.

All services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014,

Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 4, 2020
Deb and family I am so sorry about the passing of your dad, husband, grandfather and friend. May the Lord be with you all in this time of deepest sorrow! God Bless you all❤
Love, Lisa
Lisa Milliken McCartney
Friend
July 3, 2020
Have memories of many good times spent with Bobby and Doris. God bless this family always.
Anne Warthan
Friend
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MARTHA BURNEY
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved