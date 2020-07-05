Robert Lewis Walton, 82, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A lifelong Hampton resident, Robert, who was known as both Bobby or Scotty, was the son of the late Gilbert Scott Walton and Nannie Black Walton. A 1956 graduate of Hampton High School, he was a lifelong "Hampton Crabber". He had been the owner of Mrs. Walton's Sandwich Co and following his retirement in 2003 he became an avid golfer and worked at the Woodlands Golf Course.
Bobby was competitive in all sports having played baseball at the American Legion Post 31 where he held the MVP batting title in 1955; played basketball; fast pitch softball in Fox Hill in the late 60's and early 70's; was a champion duck pin bowler; water skier and loved boating. He loved the Chickahominy River and the "Haven" where his family was one of the original weekend houses.
The family would like to thank Sonny Dishman for his daily calls and friendship through the years. They also appreciate the care provided by Sentara Hospice.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Reed Walton and Gilbert Walton, his sisters, Marie Henderson, Margaret E. McCord, and Mildred F. Bowers; survivors include his wife, Doris B. Walton; two daughters, Debbie Walton (Karen Joyner) and Sharon Midgette (Mark); two grandchildren, Peyton and Madison Midgette; one sister, Arline Silverthorn (Bobby); and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014,
Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.