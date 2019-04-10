Robert Louis Armellino passed away at Riverside Hospital in Gloucester on April 6, 2019. Robert was born on November 4, 1942. He was preceded in death by his loving family, parents Jerome and Louisa DeChristopher Armellino and his only sister Clare Klavon.Robert served in the United States Army for 23 years retiring as a Sargent First Class. He was a Vietnam Veteran. Robert was known for his love of the New York Yankees as well as the New York Giants.One of Robert's favorite pass times was his love of cooking and baking.He is survived by his wife Linda Armellino, sons Anthony Armellino (Kim), Matthew Armellino (Amy) and stepdaughter Christine Austin. Grandchildren Anthony II, Christopher, Ava Rayanne, Ava Grace Armellino and Melissa and Michael Tew and great grandchildren Joshua, Alaina, Alivia, Aleesia, and Zane.Please join us for the memorial service in remembering Robert at Windsor Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. Reverend James Cowles will officiate.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary