Robert Louis D'Agostino, Sr., age 86, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the VCU Critical Care Hospital in Richmond, Va. He was born on July 19, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Alessandro and Mary (DeStefano) D'Agostino. During his school years, he was a gifted athlete and artist and dreamed of becoming a pilot. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and served in the Korean War. He later became a Warrant Officer in the Army where he fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot and served for two years in Viet Nam where he was decorated multiple times for valor in combat, and later as part of the Executive Flight Detachment for President Gerald Ford. During his service, he advanced his education at Hampton Institute (now University) and graduate and post-graduate studies at Virginia Tech and the College of William and Mary. Upon his retirement from a 26-year military career, he embarked on the next chapter as an industrial arts teacher and high school administrator in the Newport News Public School System. He was a devoted educator and was regarded as a long-term mentor by many of his former students at Dunbar Middle School, Warwick High School, and Denbigh High School.Robert was extremely active in his community and spent countless hours volunteering at St. Jerome Catholic Church and Warwick Forest Assisted Living Facility. In addition, he prepared taxes for those in need and was a Boy Scout Leader for Troup 6 out of Denbigh. His volunteer work also included being a Master Mason.He is preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Louise Elizabeth (Albone) D'Agostino; his sister, Frances Gordon; and his brother, Bernard D'Agostino.Robert is survived by his sons, Robert Louis D'Agostino, Jr. (Sheila) and Troy Alexander D'Agostino (Rebecca); four grandchildren, Lauren Michelle D'Agostino, Claire Elizabeth Roberson (Robert), Audrey Jane D'Agostino, Sophia Rebecca D'Agostino; one great-grandson Owen Alexander Roberson; and loving companion, Monica Pinciotti. Coming from a large extended family, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A viewing will be held at the Peninsula Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The family will greet friends on Friday, April 12, until the beginning of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the valiant efforts of the Riverside and VCU Critical Care Hospital staffs.Memorial contributions may be made to the .