Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery
5310 Milners Rd
Suffolk, VA
Robert Lyndell Spinks


1949 - 2019
Robert Lyndell Spinks Obituary
Robert Lyndell Spinks was born August 28, 1949 to Sanford and Evalena Spinks and passed on November 9, 2019. Robert retired from the U.S. Air Force after dutifully serving for 22 years. Robert then worked for Siemens faithfully for 21 years. Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Spinks; sons Tracy (Kim), Trent and Rick; daughters, Angela and Christina; sister, Barbara Timberlake; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Services will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434 at 3pm on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Services In Care Of Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA 23608.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 14, 2019
