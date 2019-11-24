Home

Robert M. (Bob) Blake, 71, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel Steven Blake; his parents, Robert Carter Blake and Sadie Eloise Blake; and his sister, Patricia Grimes.

He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 52 years, Beverly Blake; his son, Robert C. Blake (Julie) of CO; his beloved first grandson, Alexander S. Blake (Cheyenne) of FL; and a sister, Linda d'Anjou of FL. He is also survived by 3 additional loved grandsons, Branche Eley Steinbach, Robert Carter Blake and Roger Clark Blake and several nieces and nephews.

Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bridge Road, Suffolk, VA is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019
