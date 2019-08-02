|
Robert M. Caminade, 86, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1933 in Newport News to Robert and Lillian Caminade. He graduated from NNHS and NACA Apprentice School. As a Navy Veteran, he served on board the Destroyer USS Lawe. He became a supervisor at NNSB & DD in the Machine Shop Calibration Labs. Later he became owner/operator of Rod's Transmission and Auto Repair and J&B Auto Sales.
He is predeceased by his parents; his son, Gene; his daughter, Kim; grandson, Adrian; sisters, Lillian, Jeanne and their spouses. Survivors include his loving wife, Kay Rogers Caminade; daughters, Robin M. Caminade and Rebecca M. Napier (Reggie); sons, James M. Caminade (Cristina) and Robert D. Mawyer (Linda); 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow. In his memory, donations to CHKD or would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2019