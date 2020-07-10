1/1
Robert M. Joyner
1936 - 2020
Robert M. Joyner, 83, a lifelong resident of Newport News, born September 3, 1936, passed away on July 4, 2020. He retired as Tech Sgt. from the U.S. Air Force after 23 years (1954-1977), both in the U.S. and overseas. He was a skilled woodworker his entire life. Robert worked 13 years for Klate Holt and was later self-employed as a handyman for over 20 years. After retiring, due to injuries overseas and receiving the Purple Heart, he lived for his Lord, his family and his church.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, France B. and Mary W. Joyner; sons, David W. and Robert D. Joyner; sister, Joan; brother, Sonny; and granddaughter, Kirstyn. He is survived by daughters, Gail Jones (Ken) and Lynne Clinton (Dale); 15 grandchildren; brother, Douglas Joyner (Sharon) of Fredericksburg; sisters, Buena Mae Phaup, Frances Mashburn, Rosemary Neubaum (Mickey), Janet Nagele (Buddy), and Nancy Joann Phillips; uncle, Fenton White (Joyce) all of Newport News; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Robert Mosley. Face masks and social distancing are required. The family will receive guests following the service at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to either of Robert's favorite charities, First Church Ministries in Port Warwick or Wounded Warriors.


Published in Daily Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
