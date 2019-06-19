Robert M. Vines



Robert M. (Bob) Vines, 73, died June 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Chester, IL and grew up in St. Louis. While working as an accountant in St. Louis Bob met his wife Bobo, who had grown up in Hampton. The couple moved back to Hampton and opened the Electric Glass Co. in Phoebus. Bob and Bobo ran the business until Bobo's death in 2002. Following Bobo's death Bob slowly closed the family businesses and retired. Bob loved peace & tranquility & after 73 good years, he only had one bad week at the end. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to The Cat Corner of Hampton. Services for Bob were private. Bob is survived by his sister Brenda Applebaum of St. Louis and her husband Myron Applebaum, as well as his daughter Abigail Vines-Lopez, her husband Herman Lopez, and their son Sol Herminio Vines Lopez.



Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



