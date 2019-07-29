Home

Robert Malone Wynne

Robert Malone Wynne Obituary
Robert Malone Wynne, 81, of Newport News, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a long battle with dementia.

A native of Hampton, Bobby graduated from Hampton High School and Hampton Roads Business College. After many years in banking, Bobby enjoyed a long career, spanning over 32 years, in the Accounting Department of Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, George Houston Wynne and Virginia Shrieves Wynne and his brother, George H. Wynne, Jr. He is survived by his beloved sister, Joyce Wynne Dick (Bob); niece, Cynthia L. Barnes; nephews, Michael A. Wynne (Kate) and Robert M. Dick III (Jessica); and a very close friend, Robert J. Labourene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 213 McLaws Circle, #2B, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or online or a .

A graveside service will be privately held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Newport News, Va. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 29, 2019
