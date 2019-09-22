|
Robert (Bob) Manus of Gloucester, departed this life on September 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jenny; stepson, Jason Apeldoorn (Barbara); granddaughter, Charlotte, and grandson, Magnus,of Oberursel, Germany; sister, Mary Reed (Mark) of Chester, VA and brother, Thomas "TG" Manus, Jr. (Margie) of Sumpter, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas G. Manus, Sr. and Ruth Manus. Bob also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was an avid angler, where he got his nickname "Sponge Bob" and excelled at the sport winning many awards, getting numerous citations, and, many state and world record fish. Bob worked at Jefferson Lab and considered it to be the best job and the best place he had ever worked and the nicest people he had ever worked with.
At Bob's request, there will not be a service. You may express your sympathy to the family by making a donation to the Gloucester County Rescue Squad, 6595 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019