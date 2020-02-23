|
|
Robert Marion Schneider II, 65, of Hampton, VA loving husband, father and dedicated to family passed away on February 16, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Florence Coleman Schneider. He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Carol Ann Schneider; son, Ryan Schneider; daughter, Emily J. Schneider; brother, Joseph "Jes" Schneider (Cristy Flores); and stepsons, Michael Windley, and Christopher Windley. Robert was born in Fairhope, AL and was a resident of Hampton for the past 22 years. He worked as an Engineer for Huntington Ingalls Industry for 20 years, with his most recent position being Hull Treatment Engineer IV. During his tenure at HII, he received numerous awards and recognitions for his hard work. Robert graduated from Fairhope High School in 1972; attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he earned a double major in Anthropology and Philosophy and graduated in the class of 1977; attended Florida Atlantic University where he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Ocean Engineering and graduated in 1996. Robert loved the water and worked as a Diving Instructor on the Norwegian Cruise Line from 1981-1984. He also earned a Boat Captain License and was assigned to the Star of Palm Beach from 1991-1996, and the Tidewater Marine Service from 1990-1991. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30am at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. Memorial contributions may be made to the Peninsula Food Bank. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020