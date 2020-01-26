Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery
5310 Milners Rd.
Suffolk, VA
Robert "Bob" Marks, 88, of Newport News passed away January 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Carol Marks.

Bob was raised in North Bellmore, N.Y. and graduated from Mepham High school, but he has called Newport News home for over twenty years. Before Bob became a purchasing agent for Estee Lauder he served his country in the Korean war. Bob was a life time member of the VFW and volunteer firefighter in Centereach Long Island N.Y. Bob enjoyed bowling, playing softball and most recently pickleball at the Denbigh Community Center. He also liked to spend his time at the Senior Center of York.

Bob is survived by his daughter Karen (Billy) Barrett of Newport News, VA; son Robert Marks of Thomaston, GA; grandchildren Kelly Barrett, Hannah-Claire and Hayden Marks; Great Grandchildren Jacob Rowland, Sarah Rowland, and Dutch Raynor. He also leaves behind his companion of twelve years, Lacy Sorokatch and her family.

All are welcome to attend the graveside service that will be held Wednesday, January 29th at 11:00AM at Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020
