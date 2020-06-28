Robert Martin Raynor, 46, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, Robert graduated from Kecoughtan High School and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. A Mustang enthusiast, he loved racing and working on his cars.
Robert is survived by two daughters, Kaela Boe and Payton Saleen Raynor; step-son, Tyler Forbes; grandson, Levi Boe; parents, Judy and Vernon Raynor; grandmother Audrey Stewart; sister, Lisa Johns; special niece, Jordan McKinley; nephews, Colton McKinley and Jaxx Leibhart-Johns.
The family will receive friends, from 5-6 pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton with a memorial service to begin at 6:00 pm.
The family requests that for privacy all friends visit at the funeral home rather than at the family home.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.