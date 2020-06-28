Robert Martin Raynor
1974 - 2020
Robert Martin Raynor, 46, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, Robert graduated from Kecoughtan High School and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. A Mustang enthusiast, he loved racing and working on his cars.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Kaela Boe and Payton Saleen Raynor; step-son, Tyler Forbes; grandson, Levi Boe; parents, Judy and Vernon Raynor; grandmother Audrey Stewart; sister, Lisa Johns; special niece, Jordan McKinley; nephews, Colton McKinley and Jaxx Leibhart-Johns.

The family will receive friends, from 5-6 pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton with a memorial service to begin at 6:00 pm.

The family requests that for privacy all friends visit at the funeral home rather than at the family home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
JUL
1
Memorial service
06:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
June 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Stephanie Raynor
Family
