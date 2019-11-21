|
Robert "Bob" McRae Montgomery, Jr., age 90, of Newport News passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born to the late Robert M. Montgomery, Sr. and Ruth Gettle Montgomery, on November 22, 1928 in Victoria, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife June Gee Montgomery; his brother Charles "Dee" Montgomery of Bethlehem, PA; and his second wife Janice E. Batts.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert "Monty" M. Montgomery, III and wife Michelle of Suffolk, Lisbeth "Liz" M. Allen and husband Jonathan of Newport News; grandchildren, Roger "Kyle" Collins and wife Jennifer of Newport News, Robert "Kord" Collins and companion Julie Williams of Punta Gorda, FL, Dylan M. Ramirez and husband Andy of Suffolk, Gary "Davis" Ramsey and wife Rachel of Seabord, NC, Samantha A. Bratlie and husband Casey of Newport News, Vanessa A. Clark and husband Jeremy of Loganville, GA; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A graduate from Victoria High School, Bob attended Virginia Tech a year before joining the U.S. Navy. After completing Electronics Technical School, Submarine School and Sonar School he served aboard the USS CONGER SS 477 for 28 months in the Atlantic Fleet and was discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1954. Bob married his childhood sweetheart (they met when he was 6 years old!) June Gee in 1952, and later returned to Virginia Tech from 1954 to 1957, where he received a BS in Industrial Engineering. Bob taught at Hampton High School for 3 years; taught at the Apprentice School (Newport News Shipbuilding) for 10 years, and left teaching to work for the government. After 24 years in the Naval Sea Combat Systems (Engineering) Command in the Long Range Bow Mounted Sonar Systems Department, he retired in 1995. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #336, Scottish Rite Royal Arch, and the Shrine for over 40 years. He and June were founding members of Northampton Presbyterian Church, where he served as Deacon and Elder, and she taught Sunday School for many years.
He was passionate about learning many trades and regularly upgrading the family home, as well as helping others do the same. He was a loving family man and a friend who never met a stranger. His "dry" sense of humor will fondly be remembered and missed. He loved traveling, playing golf, sailing, bridge and gardening. He received great pleasure in the fellowship of hosting dinners for large groups of family and friends. After 48 years of marriage, his childhood sweetheart, June, passed away. He remarried in October 2002 to Janice E. Batts, who preceded him in death in July 2018. Together they moved to the Deep Creek area of Newport News and joined Menchville Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held at Menchville Baptist Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 11 AM. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jim Weston officiating. Entombment in the mausoleum of Peninsula Memorial Park will follow.
In lieu of flowers the family request expressions of condolence in the form of donations to Menchville Baptist Church, 248 Menchville Road, Newport News, VA 23602.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019