"And there you have it." Robert Northam "Bob" Bradshaw died January 15, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, Virginia. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Herman Peyton Bradshaw and Grace Lee Northam, a brother Bill, a son Randy and best friend Bailey.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Martha Lewis Joyner, sons Bill (Connie), Bob (Susan), and Perry (Gaye), daughters Kay (Calvin) and Suzi (Perri), grandchildren Tyler, Megan, Olivia, Patrick and Tagg, and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is a sister, Olive Crummett and her children, Bill (Glenda), Nancy (Allen) and Ann (Rick).
Bob was born on May 9, 1930, the first baby delivered at the maternity ward of Farmville (Virginia) Community Hospital. After graduating from the University of Virginia, he taught math at Hampton High School. Later, he worked for General Motors Acceptance Corporation while achieving the rank of Master Sergeant in the Virginia National Guard. He left GMAC to work in the newly-created Car Dealership Finance Division at First and Merchants National Bank. He worked for F&M and its successor banks until his retirement in 1992.
Bob loved traveling the world with Marty. He enjoyed telling a good joke and always had a new one waiting for us whenever we got together. Trouble is, he'd rarely make it to the punchline without starting to laugh himself. He loved boating on the James River and built a full-sized houseboat which the family enjoyed for years. He was an avid golfer, and scored a hole in one on the 5th hole of Kingsmill's River Course in 1996.
"King Bob's" family would like to thank The Chesapeake's physical and occupational therapy teams and especially AJ and Nakeisha for their excellent care.
Bob requested that there be no memorial service. For those who choose to do so, remembrances may be made to . Bob started a family tradition of donating to charities for Christmas, so in loving tribute the family suggests those who wish make a remembrance gift do so to their favorite organization.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020