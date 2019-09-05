|
Robert Nathaniel Cooke, Sr., 71, of Newport News, VA passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Riverside Hospital.
He served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, LaWanda Cooke; his mother, Vernell Cooke; siblings, Bernard E. Cooke and Garth D. Cooke, Jr.; 6 children, 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements: September 7, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church 2717 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA.
Viewing - 9 - 11AM
Memorial Service - 11AM
Repass/Fellowship - immediately after service
Interment – 2:00PM at Hampton Memorial Gardens
Family & Friends will wear Harley Davidson shirts to honor "Bobby."
Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742
Published in Daily Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019