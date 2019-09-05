Home

Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
2717 N. Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
2717 N. Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Resources
Robert N. Cooke Sr. Obituary
Robert Nathaniel Cooke, Sr., 71, of Newport News, VA passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Riverside Hospital.

He served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, LaWanda Cooke; his mother, Vernell Cooke; siblings, Bernard E. Cooke and Garth D. Cooke, Jr.; 6 children, 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements: September 7, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church 2717 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA.

Viewing - 9 - 11AM

Memorial Service - 11AM

Repass/Fellowship - immediately after service

Interment – 2:00PM at Hampton Memorial Gardens

Family & Friends will wear Harley Davidson shirts to honor "Bobby."

Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742
Published in Daily Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
