Robert "Bob" Owen Harmon age 67 passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Hampton. Bob was a lifelong resident of Virginia and retired from VDOT after working 42 years as a licensed surveyor. He is preceded in rest by his parents Benton Owen Harmon and Betty Dolan Harmon and his brother James Harrison Harmon. Bob was married for almost 46 years to Doreen Harmon and they have two daughters Lori Kay Harmon and Lisa Marie Wolff and husband Chief Petty Officer Brett A. Wolff. Bob leaves two grandsons, Blake and Carter Wolff, his sister Julia "Kay" Woodson and her husband Bill, his brother Nile Ray Harmon, sister-in-law Sally Harmon Kenavan and husband Tom, and his mother-in-law Virginia Bishop and husband Art. Memorial contributions can be made to the Peninsula Food Bank of Hampton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 North Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666 with Celebrant Bert G. Rait. Casual dress requested as Bob would have wanted you to wear jeans.
Published in Daily Press on July 21, 2019