On February 11, 2019, our loved one, Robert Purcell Piggott peacefully slipped into enteral rest and transitioned from his earthly home to his Heavenly home. His life's journey began on August 18, 1933, the son of the late Elizabeth B. and John E. Piggott. His home now is the mansion Christ has prepared for him. He was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Williamsburg and was bestowed with the honor of Deacon Emeritus. He was employed for many years with the State Department of Transportation. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.Robert was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Braxton Piggott. He leaves to cherish his blessed memories, his devoted daughters, Roberta Shearn (Larry), Robin Lee (Harris, Jr.), Loretta Broaddus (Darrell), Iris Black (Anthony), Cindy Strong (Anthony), Deborah Canady and Norma Lawrence; sons, Purcell Piggott (Thomasine), Carl Piggott and Michael Piggott; thirty-three grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson, Jordyn Wallace; sister, Cora Brown and brother, Morris Piggott; aunt, Emma Bradsby; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many caring friends.A Homegoing celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Bethel Restoration Center, 6205 Richmond Road, with the Rev. Morris Randall officiating and the Rev. Dr. Myron Sutherlin, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at 102 Williamson Drive by 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Mr. Piggott may be viewed only in the church on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Press on Feb. 14, 2019