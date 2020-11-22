Robert Purks Maccubbin, 81, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 in hospice care at Commonwealth Senior Living in Williamsburg. He was surrounded by his family and caring nurses.
Robert was born to Mary Anna Purks and Walter Aubrey Maccubbin on October 30, 1939, younger brother to Don Maccubbin. His beloved father was the superintendent of Baltimore public schools, a position that impressed upon him the joys of learning and teaching from a young age. He graduated with a degree in Biology from Johns Hopkins in 1961. He received his M.A. and PhD in English from the University of Illinois.
Robert taught eighteenth-century English and Scottish literature for 41 years at the College of William and Mary, with a special love for the work of John Dryden, Robert Louis Stevenson and Robert Burns. He co-wrote, with his wife Martha, The Age of William III and Mary II: Power Politics and Patronage 1688-1702, a celebrated encyclopedia of The Glorious Revolution. He edited a comprehensive history of Williamsburg for the city's 300th anniversary: Williamsburg, Virginia, A City Before the State 1699-1999. Above all, Bob was immensely proud to be editor of the celebrated journal Eighteenth-Century Life for twenty-four years.
Robert was a bibliophile and enjoyed his home library. He also enjoyed his annual "Christmas Garden": creating humorous miniature villages. He made marble houses and homemade holiday cards. He enjoyed billiards, coconut cake, the Orioles, pastries, Pluto the dog, gardening, musing, traveling, reading, and above all, Scotland.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Martha Hamilton-Phillips; his children, Gwyneth Tatum (Carter), Aubrey Maccubbin (Leah) and Glencora Israel (Jason); his older brother Don Maccubbin (Linda); his six grandchildren, Alexander Maccubbin, Ryland Tatum, Kimball Tatum, Aurelia Maccubbin, Octavian Israel and Arabella Maccubbin.
A celebration of life will be held in spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the Historic Scotland Foundation, the Williamsburg Community Foundation or a charity of your choice
.