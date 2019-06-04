|
|
Robert Royall Lawson Jr. passed away on June 1, 2019. He was born October 12, 1943. He retired from Ft. Eustis civil service in 2012. Robert was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Poquoson. He enjoyed taking trips and working in the yard. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth H. Lawson and father Robert Royall Lawson Sr. Robert is survived by his sister Margaret Anne Lawson. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 5, 2019 in the chapel mausoleum located in Parklawn Memorial Park 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to the . Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on June 4, 2019