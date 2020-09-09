1/1
Robert Richard Fischer Sr.
Robert Richard Fischer, Sr., 92, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto Gustav and Theresa; sister, Eda Adams; and brother, Donald Fischer.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and while in the Korean War, he received the following decorations; UN Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the China Service Medal. Following his service, he worked in supply disbursing and inventory control for Ingersoll Rand.

Robert graduated from Passaic Valley High school in Little Falls, NJ, and was a part of the all-state first football team. He then received a BS in economics from Lebanon Valley College, and a teaching degree from Newark State. He was also a member of the Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

Robert is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Robert Richard Jr. of Williamsburg; and daughter, Alison Paige.

A visitation will be held September 12th from 2-4:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Robert's honor to Veterans' Groups, or Lebanon Valley College, 101 N. College Ave., Annville, PA 17003-1400. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
