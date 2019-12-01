|
BOZARTH, Robert S. "Bob", of Richmond, Va., died November 26, 2019 at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Farrell Bozarth and Elna Haynes Bozarth Davison of Williamsburg, VA. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Marsha "Muffie" K. Bozarth; his sister, Beverley B. Colgan (John) of Nyack, NY; his sons H. Austin "Habby" Bozarth (Stephanie) of McLean, VA and Robert "Beau" B. Bozarth (Brandy) of Fredericksburg, VA; and his four grandchildren, Annabelle K., Madeline A., Charlotte O., and Braxton C., Bozarth. Bob was a graduate of Christchurch School in Urbanna, VA, the UVA McIntire School of Commerce and the University of Virginia's Law School. He clerked for a year at the Virginia Supreme Court before joining the law firm of McDonald and Crump in Richmond. In l982 he joined Lawyers Title as Underwriting Counsel and then Fidelity National Title Insurance Company as Senior Underwriting Staff Counsel. Bob was a member of the American Bar Association, the American Land Title Association's Forms Committee, the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and the American College of Mortgage Attorneys. Bob's first year of law school was interrupted by four years in the US Navy serving as an Air Intelligence Officer on P-3 Orions (VP-40) stationed at Moffett Field, CA and deployed to Iwakuni and Okinawa, Japan. Bob spent many years playing, coaching and refereeing soccer games for the Richmond Strikers Soccer Club with his sons. Interment will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in .Williamsburg, VA. Family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bliley Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Avenue in Richmond where they invite friends to share stories at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the MPS Society in Annabelle Bozarth's name would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019