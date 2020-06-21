Robert Stephen Coleman, 61, of Newport News, died peacefully on May 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at Massanutten, Virginia. On May 21, 2020, his family scattered his ashes on the Appalachian Trail, with a monolithic granite rock formation as his tombstone. Robert was deeply grateful for the loving hospice care he received for two months from family and friends at the Massanutten mountain-top home of Karen Kern-Heasty.



Robert was a kind, honorable man. He will be greatly missed for his compassion and his joyful, adventurous spirit. He was a loyal son, a faithful sibling, a devoted father, and the favorite uncle of his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his beloved son, Cory Compton Coleman, for whom he was a primary caregiver for over 40 years. They were inseparable. As the father of a son with autism, Robert led parent support groups in Sacramento, California. Robert enjoyed being Cory's Cub Scout leader, staging pirate treasure hunts for Cory and his cousins, playing Santa Claus, telling stories, and giving bear hugs. He loved nature, fishing, camping, and bonfires. He treasured animals, especially Hobo and Peachy. He cherished the love and companionship of his lifelong friends Judy Moore and Charles Curtis. The great love of his life was Ny-Yong Kim in South Korea.



Robert was the son of Colonel (Retired) Robert Sherrill Coleman and Bette Liddell Coleman. He grew up at Army bases all over the world. He was an honorably discharged Army veteran. He attended Christopher Newport University, and worked in recreation management in Virginia and retail management in California.



Robert was preceded in death by his father (Robert Sherrill Coleman) and his best friend Charles Curtis. Robert is survived by his mother Bette Liddell Coleman, his son Cory; his siblings: Mary-Alice Coleman (and her husband Charles Mattson), Betsy Fox (and her husband Jim), and Melissa Coleman-White (and her husband Steven); his nieces and nephews: Matthew Mattson (and his wife Sage), Christina Fox, Amy Fox, Amber Coleman-White, Elise Coleman-White (and her wife Meagan Caid), and Nathan Coleman-White.



In response to numerous inquiries, the family will gratefully accept donations in Robert's honor for the long-term care of his beloved son, Cory. Contributions should be made out to Melissa Coleman-White, Cory's aunt and Power of Attorney, at 22 Westover Road, Newport News, VA 2360 or sent via PayPal. Email: mcolemanwhite@gmail.com.



