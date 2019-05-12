Services R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME 245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE. Hampton , VA 23669-4100 (757) 723-3191 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hawk Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert S. Hawk

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert S. "Bobby" Hawk passed away on May 8, 2019 surrounded by his family, at the age of 75. He was born in Newport News, and moved to the Phoebus section of Hampton when he was 15. Upon deciding that he was finished with school, he worked various jobs until he joined Newport News Shipbuilding a week after his eighteenth birthday, and stayed there for the next 56 years, retiring in November 2017. The shipyard was his second family, where he forged lifelong friendships, and was so proud to have had a chance to work on Aircraft Carriers and Submarines, especially in the "good old ship repair days". One of his proudest moments was when he was invited to ride on the CVN65 (USS Enterprise) on her final voyage from Norfolk to Newport News. He had an exceptional memory, and never met a stranger; when out and about it never failed that he would run into someone he had worked with years ago. Of course, he would stop them, ask them a few questions, and then have a long conversation, making a routine trip to the supermarket much longer than expected. He knew the value of a good joke, often at the expense of his friends, and could tell a story in such a way that you would believe it word for word, until the gleam in his eye and his laugh let you know that he got you again.In addition to working at the shipyard, he had a strong sense of civic duty. He was a volunteer with the Hampton Police Department's Auxiliary between 1976 to 1982, and a 14-year Salvation Army volunteer for their annual toy and clothing distribution. His neighbors could always count on him to watch out for them, even cutting their grass and visiting them when they were sick to make sure they had everything they needed. Although he was a bit gruff, he had the biggest heart, filled with love for his family and pets.Preceded in death by his parents Keinley and Lucille Hawk, and brother Keinley Hawk Jr., he is survived by his devoted wife Darlene, daughter Wendy Mynoymany and her husband Sounthone ("Shu") Mynoymany, grandsons Matthew and Garrett Mynoymany, brother Michael Hawk, aunt Delois Berry, and a host of cousins.He grew up in the Seventh Day Adventist church, but attended East Hampton Methodist (Hampton) and Trinity United Methodist (Smithfield) churches later in his life. Visitation will be at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton from 5-6 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 with a memorial service to immediately follow at 6:00 pm officiated by Pastor Mike Silver.In lieu of flowers, and to honor Bobby's memory, help your neighbors.To remember me..."burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow. If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all prejudice against my fellow man. Give my sins to the devil, give my soul to GOD. If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs one. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever." - Robert N. Test. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries