Robert S. (Steve) Ridgway, (Colonel, USAF, Ret), passed away on April 25, 2020.
Predeceased by his stepfather, Edward S. Ridgway, mother, Rita K. Ridgway, and brother, Richard. Survived by his wife, Patricia F. Ridgway, (Colonel, USAF, Ret), children, Robert S. Jr., Christina, and James (Leal), granddaughters, Ariya and Kairi, and great-grandson, Landon.
Steve was born on August 8, 1937, in St Louis, Missouri, and was raised in Salem, Illinois. Steve achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and also received his pilot's license, cutting grass at the airport to pay for his flying lessons. He worked as a police officer in Washington, D.C. while attending George Washington University from which he graduated with a degree in Business.
Steve proudly served in the Air Force for twenty-seven years, flying over 6200 hours in various fighter aircraft. He flew 101 missions over downtown Hanoi during the Viet Nam War. During his service, Steve graduated from the elite Air Force Fighter Weapons School. He was awarded various decorations including the Distinguished Flying Cross with one bronze oak leaf cluster.
After retiring from the Air Force, Steve followed his wife Patty wherever her military career took them. During this time, he worked as a flight instructor and FAA examiner, mentoring 100s of students in Utah, Alabama, North Carolina, Arizona, and New Mexico.
A man of many interests and talents, Steve was a PADI Master Scuba Instructor and ATV Rider Safety Instructor. He also learned to show his beloved Norfolk Terriers, bringing four to champions. He was a member of the Red River Valley Association "River Rats", Quiet Birdmen, Distinguished Flying Cross Society, AOPA (60-year member), the VFW and DAV.
No one was a stranger to Steve, who loved to greet people with a firm handshake and regale them with his many stories. Throughout his life, he always maintained a positive attitude. In Steve's words, "Every day is a good day. Some are just better than others."
Steve's family would like to sincerely thank the many friends and neighbors for their help and support over the years. A special thanks for the care and kindness that was extended to Steve from the staff at Respite Care Ministry at Williamsburg United Methodist Church and from the doctors, nurses and staff at Virginia Oncology Associates-Williamsburg.
Memorial contributions in Steve's honor and memory may be made to the Respite Care Ministry, Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA, 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Bede's Catholic Church, Williamsburg, at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2020.