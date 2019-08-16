|
|
Robert Samuel Wheless, "Mr. Bobby", long time resident of Poquoson, passed away August 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was a veteran, retired civil service, co-owner of Wheless House and most recently an employee of City of Poquoson school system. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended Keep the Promise Ministries.
Mr. Wheless was preceded in death by his wife Sara, his granddaughter, Cori and grandson, Derek. He is survived by his daughters; Donna Evans (David Lynn), Rhonda Johnson (Lee), Barbara Peterson and Sandra Gibbs (Floyd)., grandchildren; Tyler, Savannah (David), Carmen (Joseph), Jami, Angel (Lee), Sydney, April, Bobby, Chase, Melody (Nathaniel) and great-grandchildren; Cheyenne, Calleigh, Claire, Paxton and Gammon, sisters; Billie Neil and Ann Wilson, brother-in-law Bob Insley, Jr. and wife Edith; his friend and companion, Grace Sivertson and her family.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2018 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1294 Poquoson Ave. by Pastor Buddy Chapman. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at Trinity. A ceremonial Farewell at the Field will be held 5 p.m. Sunday evening at he Poquoson Municipal Field as a final tribute to Mr. Bobby. Friends may call upon the family at other times at the home of his daughter, Donna Evans, 1122 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson.
The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keep the Promise Ministries, 4 Cheryl Circle, Poquoson VA 23662 or the Poquoson Volunteer Fire Company P.O. Box 2404 Poquoson VA 23662. Online condolences to www.claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2019