CMSgt (Retired) Robert Sanford, 86, of Newport News, VA passed away Sunday, March 22 at his home surrounded by his family. He battled Alzheimer's for more than 10 years. Robert (Bob) was born in Mansfield, MA on January 26, 1934 to Robert and Marjorie Sanford. Bob graduated from Mansfield High School and attended Northeastern University in Boston. Following high school, Bob served 30 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant, and served an additional 15 years as a Civil Servant in the Department of Defense (Air Combat Command). Bob was a devoted lifelong fan of the Red Sox and New England Patriots.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Naureen and their eight children: Patricia L. Wallen (Mike) of Leland, NC, Robert A. Sanford (Cathy) of Williamsburg, VA, Ryan D. Sanford (Carol) of Trent, TX, Scott Sanford of Alamogordo, NM, Diane H. Sanford of Newport News, VA, Kevin J. Sanford of Newport News, VA, Sandra J. Sanford (Len Henline) of Hampton VA and Curt E. Sanford (Cindy) of Goldsboro, NC; his 21 grandchildren and an abundance of great-grandchildren!
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date (to be determined) at his parish, St. Jerome's Catholic Church where Bob served faithfully as a Eucharistic Minister and greeter and several other committees. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020