"Admiral" {Ret} Robert Stanley Cole, 78, of Smithfield passed away on September 19, 2019 at his residence. Born in WestPoint, N.Y. he was the son of the late Stanley Cole and Dorothy Virginia Orben Cole. Mr. Cole is survived by his wife Paula Diane Cole; daughters, Tami Lee Cole, Jennifer Lynn Heft (John) and Shelly Lynn Strange Cole Lagana (Chad); son, Brian Lee Strange; granddaughters, Austin Heft and Morrow Lagana; and several cousins. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Edward Cole. Mr. Cole proudly served for 34 years in the United States Navy, following his retirement from the Navy he worked several years as a General Manager with The Pomoco Automotive Group. Mr. Cole was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was very active in the community serving in the Kiwanis Club, The Smithfield Little Theatre, the Chamber of Commerce and was one of the founding members of the Isle of Wight Education Foundation. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church, www.libertylive.church, or the Smithfield Vol Fire Department, 1804 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019