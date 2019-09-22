Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Robert Cole
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stanley Cole


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Stanley Cole Obituary
"Admiral" {Ret} Robert Stanley Cole, 78, of Smithfield passed away on September 19, 2019 at his residence. Born in WestPoint, N.Y. he was the son of the late Stanley Cole and Dorothy Virginia Orben Cole. Mr. Cole is survived by his wife Paula Diane Cole; daughters, Tami Lee Cole, Jennifer Lynn Heft (John) and Shelly Lynn Strange Cole Lagana (Chad); son, Brian Lee Strange; granddaughters, Austin Heft and Morrow Lagana; and several cousins. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Edward Cole. Mr. Cole proudly served for 34 years in the United States Navy, following his retirement from the Navy he worked several years as a General Manager with The Pomoco Automotive Group. Mr. Cole was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was very active in the community serving in the Kiwanis Club, The Smithfield Little Theatre, the Chamber of Commerce and was one of the founding members of the Isle of Wight Education Foundation. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church, www.libertylive.church, or the Smithfield Vol Fire Department, 1804 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now