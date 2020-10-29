Robert T. Hammond, 92, of Hampton, VA passed away on October 27, 2020 in Hampton. He was born in Johnstown, PA and served a total of 23 years in the US Army, beginning at age 17. He saw duty in postwar Germany, Korea and Vietnam. His favorite assignment was his two tours in Germany. Following his retirement from the Army, he was a Park Ranger in Jamestown, VA and later sold real estate.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Given Hammond and Thomas Earl Hammond, his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Ream Hammond and son, Robert P. Hammond and daughter, Pamela Nock, a brother, Thomas Hammond of Connecticut, and a sister, Anna Mary Campbell of Johnstown, PA. He is survived by a brother, Donald V. Hammond of Humeston, Iowa, a grandson, Robert S. Hammond of Middlesex, NC of whom he was so very proud, and several nephews and one niece.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the VHS Coliseum Convalescent and Rehab Center for their kind and caring support in his final days.



The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton on October 31, 2020 from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 pm at Parklawn Memorial Park.



Published in Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2020.