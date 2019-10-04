|
Robert T. "Terry" Heffington, 71, passed away after a sudden illness on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with his wife at his side. Born in June 1948 to the late Thomas B. and Madge B. Heffington, he was a Newport News native and Warwick High School graduate, Class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971 and graduated from Christopher Newport University in 1977 with a BS degree in Biology and Environmental Science. He spent 18 years with Newport News Shipbuilding serving as a Radiological Control Technician. Since 2003, he worked at Carmines Robbins & Company, PLC as Documents Manager. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church since the 1950s. Terry was a loving man to his family and many friends. He loved life, parties, get togethers, the beach, church, fishing, traveling, hunting, and just being with people.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 37 years, Kitty Heffington; sister, Sharon Dearth; nephew, Sonny Dearth; cousin, Brenda Heffington; numerous cousins on his wife's side; and many other devoted friends.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, at Temple Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. James Goebel, III. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Temple Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23606 or to .
A special thank you to the many Riverside doctors, nurses, and staff who desperately tried all measures and to our family and friends who assisted us during this time.
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019