Robert Ward Johnson passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 90. Bob, or Bobby as he was known, was born in Fox Hill, Virginia to Mamie Biscoe Johnson and Henry C. Johnson, Sr. In 1955, he married Gretchen Patricia Showalter. They had four children, Aric Wayne, Melissa Gretchen, Janna Patricia and Letitia Robin. The couple raised their children in Hampton, Va.
Bob graduated from Va. Polytechnic Institute in 1950. From 1950 to 1952, he served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1954 and earned a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1963 he began work at N.A.S.A., Langley Research Center. His work included "integrated manned life support systems" and "investigations for the application of remote sensing to the marine environment." Bob earned his Ph.D. in marine sciences from North Carolina State University in 1975. He retired from N.A.S.A., Langley Research Center in 1989 as a senior research scientist.
A 21 year member of the Midlothian Ruritan Club, he served as President and was also a member of the Midlothian Masonic Lodge 211. Bob attended Mount Piscah United Methodist Church and was a member of the Fellowship Class. He enjoyed sailing, fishing, clocks, computer imagery, running, swimming and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Gretchen and his son, Aric. Survivors include his daughters, Letitia of Midlothian and her children, Christopher, Steven and Matthew; Janna of Potsdam, N.Y., her husband Robert, and their children, Robert, Adelaide and Glynnis; and Melissa of Chester, and her children, Kayla and Richard "R.J."
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
A private interment will be held at Clark Cemetery in Hampton, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2020