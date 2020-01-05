|
|
Robert Wayne Feldhousen, 83, was born on August 20,1936 to Fredrick and Marguerite Feldhousen in Tecumseh, NE and departed this life on December 25, 2019. He graduated from Plattsmouth Nebraska High School in 1954, served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was in the Army ROTC program at the University of Nebraska where he earned his Civil Engineering degree in 1959. He received his MS degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University in 1970. From 1958 he worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Construction Engineer on civil works and construction of launch and support facilities at Atlas missile sites in Nebraska and Minuteman sites in Montana. He was employed by NASA at Langley Research Center as a Construction Engineer in the Facilities Engineering Division and NASA Headquarters in Washington DC. He retired in 1993.
In Virginia he helped establish the local Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers and held several leadership roles locally and with state branches. At NASA he was active with the Supervisors Club and the Langley Alumni Association. He was a member of St Jerome Catholic Church since 1966, a Boy Scout leader of Troop #306, a member of The Denbigh Band Boosters Club, belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Council #5480 and volunteered at Mary Immaculate Hospital. He enjoyed painting, traveling, Elder Hostels, cruises, fishing and poker. He camped in most states in the USA and belonged to the Virginia Campers Association and camped with them for over 14 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jeanne Hartford, and brother, Fredrick Feldhousen. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen Anderson Feldhousen; his children, Robert W. Feldhousen, Jr. and wife, Brenda, Edward L. Feldhousen and wife, Jeanette, and Matthew S. Feldhousen and wife, Traci; grandchildren, Joshua, Samuel, Holly and Julia Feldhousen and his sister, Kathleen Whitehead from Salem, MA.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St Jerome Catholic Church by Rev. George Prado. Interment will take place in the church columbarium with a reception to follow at the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Riverside Foundation, Cancer Care Fund. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020