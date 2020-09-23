Robert (Bob) W. Gately, 67, resident of OBX, passed from this life on September 19, 2020 in Hampton, VA after a long-fought cancer battle. Known for his generosity, wisdom, and devotion to family and friends, he was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Joe, his sister Phyllis Molchan, and nephew James Jennings.
While family was his greatest passion, he never missed an adventure. His zest for travel and deep love for scuba diving led him to travel the world and explore life's wonders. Whether it was shark diving in the Bahamas, snorkeling with whale sharks in Mexico, or diving the blue hole in Belize, Bob always followed his dreams. When not diving, he filled his adventurous spirit by dogfighting jets with Air Combat, whitewater rafting in the Upper Gauley, racing Nascars around various tracks, and trying his luck at the Craps tables in Vegas. Travel was a large part of his life, but at home, family and friends were his world. He always strived to be the positive change he wished to see in others and did that as minister and board member of the Chapel of Life and through his work at Gately Communications Company where he served as Senior VP of Operations for 36 years.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Laura, his beloved grandchildren Savannah and Riley who were his everything, his long-time partner Britta Iversen, his brothers Joe (Eileen) Larry, and Ken (Kim), his sisters Jeanne Jennings (Tee) and Cindy Clemmons (Jeff), and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. followed by a remembrance ceremony at 1 p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel. Online livestream will be available for those who cannot attend, find details at (www.altmeyerfh.com
). In lieu of flowers, Bob and his family have asked for donations to a Go Fund Me campaign dedicated to Water Wells for Africa, where funds will be used to bring clean drinking water to those who have none (https://gf.me/u/yz2md4
). In light of Covid-19, please remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines.