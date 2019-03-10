|
|
Robert Wayne "Grandpa" Higgins, 69, joined his heavenly Father on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Newport News, he was a longtime Hampton resident where he owned Higgins Home Repair.The family will receive friends from 7-9pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 Wednesday at the funeral home and interment with Navy honors will be at 3:00 PM at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.For a full obituary please visit www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019