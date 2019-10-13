Home

LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Robert Wright
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
201 Cedar St.
Smithfield, IL
Robert Wesley Wright Obituary
Robert Wesley Wright, Jr, 74, of Smithfield passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at place of great joy Burwells Bay, Virginia. He was the son of the late Robert Wesley Wright, Sr and Frances Virginia Slate Wright. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Linda Mae Owen Wright; sons, Robert Wesley Wright, III (Lynne) and Justin Owen Wright; grandchildren, Robert Stockton Wright and Catherine Margaret Wright; sister, Beverly W. Cochran; and his dog Molly. Bobby worked for many years at Gwaltney Motor Company and then Pomoco of Smithfield. He was a life member of the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department. He loved beach music, shag dancing, and trips to Myrtle Beach and Nags Head with his wife Linda. "Grandad", as he was known to his grandchildren, loved watching their sporting games and his favorite team, the Nationals. He was a member of the Franklin Shag Club and a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October, 13, 2019, 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 Cedar St. Smithfield, VA with burial to follow in St. Luke's Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, 1515 S. Church St. Smithfield, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, 1804 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430 or Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019
