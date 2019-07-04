Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church East End
Newport News, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church East End
Newport News, VA
Robert Whitfield Sr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Whitfield, 91, passed on June 29, 2019. He was the son of the late James Whitfield and Katie Bellamy Whitfield. "Bob" was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 45 years of service. He is survived by his son, Robert Whitfield, Jr.; daughter, Cheryl Richardson; grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Second Baptist Church East End. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019
