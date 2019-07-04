|
|
Robert "Bob" Whitfield, 91, passed on June 29, 2019. He was the son of the late James Whitfield and Katie Bellamy Whitfield. "Bob" was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 45 years of service. He is survived by his son, Robert Whitfield, Jr.; daughter, Cheryl Richardson; grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Second Baptist Church East End. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019