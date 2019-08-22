Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Robert William Baker Obituary
Robert William Baker, 74, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran and served in the Vietnam conflict. Bobby was an apprentice graduate of Norshipco and retired from federal service at Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Gladys Baker; his sisters, Irene Wallis, Betty Sietz, and Jean Anderson; and brothers, Johnnie and Larry. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Alice Liverman Baker; his daughter, Kim Wilson (Mark) and her children, Shelby, Mandy and Jacob; his sons, Robbie Baker and his daughters, Gracie and Gina, and Brian Norcutt (Cindy) and their daughters, Lexi and Lauren (fiancé, Jesse).

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2019
