Robert William Carver
1974 - 2020
Robert William Carver (Bill), beloved son, brother, father, died unexpectedly in his Virginia Beach, Virginia residence September 8, 2020. Born January 10, 1974, in Fairfax, Virginia, he graduated Woodson High School in Fairfax and attended Lynchburg College. Bill was an exceptional athlete: Third Dan Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do, tournament winner, and instructor; football quarterback; captain of high school tennis team; professional tennis instructor. An accomplished musician, he had many professional engagements. His career in automobile sales included Sales and Leasing Consultant, Finance Director, Sales Manager, Director of Sales Operations, and Dealer/Operator. Bill was known for his outgoing and friendly personality. Survivors include daughter Sofia Lorena Carver of Virginia Beach; parents Joan and George Allen Carver, Jr., of Fairfax Station, Virginia; brother George Allen Carver III, wife Lisa and their daughters Amy and Rachel of Jefferson, Maryland; and many cherished relatives and friends. Graveside service on Nov. 20, 2020, 1PM at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA 22032. Masks & social distancing please.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
