I am so very sorry to hear of his passing. He was alway very nice to me growing up as I was friends with Lynn and Adam. He was always showing things on his computer, which was a new advent. I want to wish my most deepest condolences and heart felt prayers to Jackie, Lynn, Adam and the many grandchildren. We have lost a great gentleman and may he find his place in God's Heavenly Kingdom, where he certainly be welcomed with open arms! Robert, it was my pleasure to know you....GODSPEED SIR!!

Paul Cardot

Friend