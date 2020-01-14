|
Robert "Bobby" Wilson Stallings III, 87, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born December 18, 1932 and lived his whole life in Smithfield. He was the son of the late Olivia Gwaltney and Robert Wilson Stallings, Jr. and was predeceased by his wife Lillian Anne Darden Stallings.
Bobby was a farmer and the Stallings farm was established as a century farm in 2012. He was a past member and treasurer of Smithfield Hunt Club and was a member of Smithfield Baptist Church. He spent the last 5 years at Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield.
He is survived by his sons Robert W. Stallings IV (Linda) and C. Darden Stallings (Sheila); two grandchildren Gene Stallings (Carol) and Heather Baer (Josh) and five great grandchildren Megan, Lucas, Lily, Ava, and Jaxon.
A graveside funeral service will be held in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 AM by Dr. Donald R. Rhoton. The family will receive friends at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM.
Special thanks to Debbie Boyd, Hospice, and the nurses at Riverside Healthy Living Community-Smithfield for taking such loving care of him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Riverside Hospice Foundation, 12420 Warwick Blvd, Ste6-E, Newport News, VA 23606. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020