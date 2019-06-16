Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Lacrosse Presbyterian Church
On June 12, 2019 Roberta Fuller Vranas "Dutchie" passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas of 73 yrs. She is survived by one sister, Kathryn, two sons, Thomas and John, four grand-children and three great grand-children. A memorial service will be held at Lacrosse Presbyterian Church on June 22 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office Animal Services Division in her memory. http://www.co.isle-of-wight.va.us/animal-services/iowac-wish-list/.

Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
